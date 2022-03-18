The Dolphins might be the only named club who have shown interest in poaching Brisbane Broncos young gun Selwyn Cobbo, but new reports suggest as many as seven clubs are now interested in the young gun.

The Brisbane Broncos have already opened negotiations with Cobbo, with the club desperate to get the youngster on an upgraded, extended deal to lock him in at Red Hill.

According to The Courier Mail, Cobbo, who currently earns $180,000 per season, has an offer from the Broncos that will lock him in until the end of 2025 and fight off rival clubs before they have a chance to bid.

Cobbo can negotiate with and field other clubs from other clubs from November 1 this year, being off-contract at the end of the 2023 season.

It's understood the teenage star's management has fielded multiple inquiries already, with more potentially to come.

Cobbo made an excellent start to the season on the wing for the Broncos in last week's shock victory over the South Sydney Rabbitohs. He is tipped to turn into an NRL fullback, but his start on the wing has recruitment bosses and fans alike sitting up and taking notice.

It's unclear which clubs are targeting Cobbo at this stage, however, with half the competition interested, it may take a substantial offer from the Broncos to have him sign before November 1 - the date he becomes a free agent.

Broncos director of football Ben Ikin said the Broncos were doing "everything they can" to keep him at the club.

“We know big deals will sit out there for our best young talent, but we’re in negotiations with Selwyn at the moment and doing everything we can to keep him at the club,” Ikin told the publication.

“We understand there will always be clubs in the recruitment cycle that are going to throw big money at your current and emerging stars.

“We’re not naive enough to think there aren’t competing forces out there.

“Some clubs will be really hungry for a guy as talented as Selwyn.

“We saw the lengths the Titans went to lure David Fifita away and that was a great lesson for the club.”

Cobbo has played eight NRL games and will once again line up on the wing this weekend for the Broncos as they take on the Canterbury Bulldogs at Homebush.