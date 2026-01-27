Retired NRL enforcer James Graham has made a bold claim about one of last-standing teams of 2025.

The former Canterbury Bulldogs skipper has labelled the Cronulla Sharks as the least watchable team heading into the 2026 NRL season, despite the club reaching a preliminary final last year.

Speaking on his Bye Round podcast, Graham questioned whether Craig Fitzgibbon's side has the attacking spark to take the next step, suggesting little has changed with the Sharks' roster.

“When it comes to the season ahead, not much has changed when you look at the Sharks roster,” Graham said.

“Come September I still think they'll play finals, but they're just that team that's pretty safe.”

Graham said the Sharks' consistency could be both a strength and a weakness, predicting an up-and-down campaign where they rise for big games but stumble in matches they should win.

“I've got them as the least exciting because not much has changed,” he added.

“They've definitely got exciting players, but when you look at their team, maybe they're lacking one genuine superstar.”

At the other end of the spectrum, Graham named the Dolphins as the most watchable team for 2026, with the Brisbane Broncos, South Sydney Rabbitohs and North Queensland Cowboys rounding out his top four.