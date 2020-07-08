NRL legend Laurie Daley has urged Raiders young gun Nick Cotric not to go to the Canterbury Bulldogs because of the pressure to perform at a struggling club.

Cotric, who is off-contract at the end of the year, has many clubs vying for his signature and one of them is the struggling Canterbury Bulldogs.

However, Daley, who played 244 games for the Raiders said that he needs to think very seriously about the offer.

“Nick needs to weigh up what the environment will be like at Canterbury,” Daley told the Daily Telegraph.

“Can they turn it around? Is he part of the solution? Are they going to sign other players? The challenges that he will face at Canterbury over the next couple of years because it isn’t going to be a quick fix.

“Whereas he is in a stable footy program at Canberra, it will always be competitive, and you always know what you are going to get.”

The Bulldogs are reportedly willing to offer Cotric $750,000 over three seasons, compared to the Raiders’ $500,000 offer for the same period.

Despite the difference in the offers, Daley urged Cotric to stay given the competitive nature at the Raiders.

“If it is not a massive amount different then I don’t think you would be looking to move,” he said.

“Obviously, if it is a massive gap then you have to consider it, but you are always prepared to stay for less in a strong team that you know is going to be competitive rather than going to an unknown.”