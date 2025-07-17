Brisbane Broncos great Steve Renouf was reportedly found driving under the influence of alcohol earlier this month, with police catching the former NRL star almost four times over the blood alcohol limit.

When confronted by authorities, Renouf told police, "You've got me, I'm drunk," indicating he was well aware of his drunken state when cruising through Red Hill on July 1.

The 55-year-old returned a blood-alcohol concentration of 0.197 after being pulled over for the late-night roadside breath test, and was the sole occupant of the vehicle, according to Nine News.

Police prosecutor Kiara D'Odorico has revealed that Renouf was slurring his words and extremely unsteady on his feet, dropping to the ground on multiple occasions while attempting to get his license.

Renouf has since apologised for his actions, expressing immense regret and sorrow.

"I am a role model. I have been a role model in the community for a long time," he told reporters outside court.

"It deeply hurts me and I apologise if I've upset anyone that's looked up to me."

Renouf received a fine of $1200 and was disqualified from driving for 11 months after pleading guilty to driving under the influence of liquor.

He was not convicted.