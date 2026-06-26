Tanah Boyd's breakout campaign with the Warriors was brought to a devastating halt during Magic Round, with the halfback suffering an ACL injury in a moment that echoed Luke Metcalfe's similar setback at the same event last year.

The timing of the injury made it all the more difficult for Boyd, who had only just secured a two-year extension at the club days earlier.

“Yeah, it was nuts,” Boyd shared on SEN.

“Kind of weird, when I'd done it and then in the space of five seconds all that flashed in my head.

“'Cause I literally signed the contract that week. You feel like you let the club down, the boys down, everything, that all comes in.

“But it was a great year for me, and I take a lot of confidence into next year, that's for sure.”

Despite the season-ending setback, Boyd remains optimistic about his recovery timeline.

“I want to be back to full training, full contact, everything after the Christmas break,” Boyd added.

Loading matchup…

“So, then I can get some good weeks before Round One and trials. I want to be playing trials.

“So, that's what I'm looking at now. I was lucky, I got to have surgery a week cause I had no swelling and everything like that.

“Once I had surgery, I mapped all of it out and then got into it straight away.”

The 25-year-old has taken over Luke Metcalfe's role in the halves, with Metcalfe subsequently signing with the Dragons.

Originally debuting for Gold Coast in 2019, Boyd went on to make 88 NRL appearances and score 12 tries before leaving the club in 2024 after falling out of favour.

His switch to the Warriors has reignited his career, and while the ACL injury has temporarily stalled his momentum, Boyd is firmly focused on returning in time for the start of next season and resuming his rise in the halves.