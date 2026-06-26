Dylan Walker has been linked to make a move to the Super League as early as next season, with the Leeds Rhinos emerging as the frontrunner for his signature.

A move to Leeds would see Walker join former Parramatta-linked figures already at the club, including ex-Eels winger Maika Sivo and former Parramatta coach Brad Arthur.

While Arthur did not coach Walker during his time at Parramatta, his familiarity with the Eels system and personnel could play a role in evaluating the utility's value and experience.

Love Rugby League revealed the Rhinos are leading the race to secure Walker's services, with the veteran utility also understood to have been shopped around to Super League clubs as Parramatta reshapes its roster and continues to build towards premiership contention.

Walker's versatility is a major drawcard. The 31-year-old is capable of covering the halves, lock and centre positions, offering depth and flexibility across multiple key spine and forward roles.

With Leeds set to lose several influential figures, including Harry Newman, Brodie Croft and Cameron Smith, the club is expected to target experienced depth to stabilise its squad ahead of the new campaign.

Walker joined Parramatta in Round 5 of the 2025 season after being released from the New Zealand Warriors on compassionate grounds.

He has featured in every game this season, predominantly used off the bench in a forward utility role where his impact has been both steady and adaptable.

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Across his career, Walker has built a significant resume at the highest level of the game.

He has represented the Australian national rugby league team, the NSW Blues and the Māori All Stars. Walker has played 267 NRL games and scored 73 tries, underlining his experience in the game.