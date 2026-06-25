The Perth Bears have continued to build for the future, confirming the signing of highly-rated young playmaker Jasais Ah Kee on a three-year pathway deal beginning in 2027.

The announcement was made on Friday morning, with the Bears revealing the 18-year-old will join the club on a Train and Trial contract in 2027 before progressing to the Development List in 2028 and eventually earning a place in the club's Top 30 squad in 2029.

Ah Kee is currently part of the St George Illawarra Dragons system and is regarded as one of the brightest young halves coming through the junior ranks. Capable of playing both halfback and five-eighth, the Western Sydney product becomes the latest emerging talent to commit to the NRL's newest franchise.

The signing represents another important piece in Perth's long-term roster strategy as the club continues to identify and secure young players it believes can become key contributors for years to come.

Bears coach Mal Meninga said the club was delighted to secure Ah Kee's signature and believes the teenager has the potential to play a major role in the club's future.

“Jasais is one of the most skilled young halves in the game, and we are absolutely thrilled he has decided to sign with the Perth Bears,” Head Coach Mal Meninga said.

“We have locked in some exciting prospects now that will be the cornerstone for the Bears for many years to come.

“Mason Barber, Apa Twidle and Jasais can help us build the foundations for something very special. I'm delighted they believe in our vision and look forward to working with them all next season.”

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The Patrician Brother's schoolboy said the opportunity to join the Bears and continue his development under Meninga and his coaching staff made the decision an easy one.

“I'm excited to have the opportunity to continue my career with the Perth Bears”, Ah Kee said.

“I believe in the vision for the club and the pathway that Mal and his coaching staff have provided to continue my development.

“I'm going to continue to work hard and look forward to running out for the Bears next season and for many more to come”.

Perth Bears CEO Anthony DeCeglie also hailed the signing.

“Jasais is a fantastic young man who will be a part of our club for many years to come”, Perth Bears CEO Anthony DeCelgie said.

“We have been very open about recruiting players of high character who we believe will make the most of the opportunities Western Australia can provide.

“Our Football Department, led by Mal, have been driving this strategy and we are now starting to reap the rewards with talented young players like Jasais, Mason and Apa seeing the opportunities this club can provide both on and off the field of play.

“It's been another monumental week for our club with Gareth Holmes appointed as our General Manager of Football, our South Africa strategy in place, more signings announced and the huge success of our Foundation Membership launch.

“And we continue to kick goals with record sponsorships – further proof of just how much our fans and the community believe in what we are building.”