South Sydney veteran Cody Walker has left the door ajar for another season in the NRL, with coach Wayne Bennett confident the Rabbitohs playmaker still has plenty to offer.

Walker, 36, is off contract at the end of the season and remains one of the game's biggest contract watch stories as fans wait to learn whether he will extend his career or finally call time on an illustrious 11-year stint in the NRL.

The five-eighth showed he is still capable of producing elite performances during South Sydney's 32-12 victory over the Parramatta Eels on Thursday night, crossing for a double while also recording two line breaks and two tackle breaks.

His performance drew praise from Bennett, who believes Walker's natural footballing ability remains as strong as ever.

“That's the God-given stuff that you can't coach. He's got plenty of that,” Rabbitohs coach Wayne Bennett said.

“I'd think he'd like to play on if he could, and we'd like him to play on if he can. Right now it's looking good for him.”

Walker found himself in a similar position last year, waiting until September before eventually signing a one-year extension with the Rabbitohs. This time around, supporters may once again have to remain patient.

“I don't know. I'm not going to put a definite answer on that,” Walker said.

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“I think I can (play again). I'm just enjoying my footy again, you know what I mean?

“I've had a few lean years with some injuries and things like that. I think two years ago, I managed to play a whole heap of games, but I was running on one leg with my knee.

“And then last year was very disappointing because I only played 11 games and I had all those soft tissue injuries and things like that. So it's been a disappointing few years.

“But to be fair, I haven't really given it any thought. I've just really enjoyed being out there and playing footy.

“I've loved the game since I was three or four years old, and I'll continue to love it until I'm in a wheelchair. I think you'll have to get me out of the game in a wheelchair.

“I reckon I'll continue playing at some form when I do decide to hang the boots up, whichever year that is.”

The veteran admitted he still believes he can compete at the highest level, but said the biggest question is whether he wants to endure another gruelling pre-season.

“Confidence-wise, I feel like I can, so there's no question about that,” he said.

“It's if I want to go through another pre-season, and I'm not quite sure.

“I love playing the game. It's one of the things I've wanted to do since I was a young kid, so I don't want to put an end date on it. I'm just enjoying being out there at the moment.”

The post-match interview then took a hilarious turn when Walker's young son crashed the broadcast and offered his own thoughts on the Rabbitohs star's future.

"Oi, Cody Walker is the best," he grinned while pointing at his father.

"They were great."

Queensland coach Billy Slater couldn't resist asking the youngster whether he knew what his dad's plans were beyond this season.

"He'd better play on, I swear," he laughed.

If Walker's family, coach and recent performances are anything to go by, the door remains well and truly open for the one club veteran to extend his remarkable NRL career into 2027.