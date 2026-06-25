The Manly Sea Eagles and the Melbourne Storm have been going at it for the good-side of 20 years, building a fierce rivalry that has produced plenty of fireworks over the seasons. The two foes played back-to-back Grand Finals against each other in 2007 and 2008, a rare circumstance that has yet to be done since.

The Storm was victorious in 2007 and, quite frankly, by far the best team in the competition, who sat six-points clear in first place. They met with the second-placed Manly, who lost their star fullback Brett Stewart early, and the side wasn't able to get out of second gear, letting the Storm run rampant in a 34-8 win.

12 months later, revenge was on the Sea Eagles' mind, producing one of the most complete demolition efforts ever in a Grand Final, winning 40-0 and sending the retiring Steve Menzie off as a Grand Final-winning legend. The Sea Eagles were a much silkier attacking outfit this time round, winning all three of their finals matches with a combined result of 110-12 points.

Here are some of the best showdowns that highlight why this rivalry is so special.