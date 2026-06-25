Tyson Gamble's NRL career appears set to come to an end, with the Knights playmaker securing a two-year deal with the Catalans Dragons from 2027.

The Super League club confirmed the signing in the early hours of Friday morning, with Gamble becoming the latest Australian to make the move overseas following an eight-year stint in the NRL.

The 30-year-old made his first-grade debut for the Wests Tigers in 2018 before joining the Brisbane Broncos, where he spent three seasons. Gamble then linked up with the Newcastle Knights ahead of the 2023 season, spending four years in the Hunter.

His move to France comes as Catalans prepare for a changing of the guard in the halves. Gamble is set to replace Toby Sexton, who is heading to the Perth Bears to help shape the NRL's newest franchise ahead of its inaugural campaign.

Catalans head coach John Cartwright welcomed the signing, backing Gamble's competitiveness and experience to strengthen the squad.

“Tyson is another player I have worked with in the past. A super competitive player. Bring the same attitude to training. Brings experience, a good kicking game, and is a strong defender. Will be a great addition to the squad," Cartwright wrote in a club statement.

Gamble also expressed his excitement about the opportunity to continue his career abroad and experience a new challenge in the Super League.

“I'm so excited to pull the Catalan Dragons jersey on for the next two seasons," Gamble said.

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"I'm grateful to the club for this opportunity and I hope I can do them and the fans proud!"

The move will provide Gamble with the chance to extend his professional career beyond the NRL after a journey that has taken him through three clubs and several different roles.

Across his NRL career, Gamble has made 70 first-grade appearances and scored nine tries. However, opportunities have been limited in 2026, with the playmaker featuring just once for Newcastle this season.

While his NRL chapter appears to be drawing to a close, Gamble now has the opportunity to begin a new adventure in the south of France, where Catalans will hope his experience and leadership can help drive the club towards future success.