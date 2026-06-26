The North Queensland Cowboys are ramping up their pursuit of emerging playmaker Jake Elliot, with the club looking to sign the 21-year-old ahead of the 2027 season.

Elliot, a product of the Sydney Roosters system and their strong Central Coast junior pathway, is yet to make his NRL debut but has featured on the extended bench for the tri-colours, along with appearing in their trial games earlier this year.

Despite being contracted through until the end of the current season, Courier Mail has revealed that Elliot has been given permission to explore rival opportunities for next year.

The North Queensland Cowboys have emerged as strong contenders for his signature, with recruitment boss Clint Zammit already holding discussions with the young star.

Zammit is understood to have a pre-existing relationship with Elliot from his time working within the Roosters system, holding him in high regard.

Elliot's versatility is a major drawcard for the Cowboys. He is capable of playing five-eighth, halfback, hooker and lock, while also possessing goal-kicking ability.

His development has been steady across three seasons in NSW Cup with the Roosters, where he has continued to impress with his game management and attacking instincts. Elliot has amassed ten tries in his 43 outings for the Roosters in the NSW Cup.

This season has further solidified his reputation as one of the most promising playmakers outside the NRL system despite a hamstring setback earlier this year.

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Elliot also featured at five-eighth in the 2024 U19 NSW Blues squad alongside halfback Mitchell Woods, underlining his standing among the state's top junior halves.

A move to North Queensland would provide immediate depth and flexibility across the Cowboys' spine, while also adding another creative option capable of covering multiple key positions.

With Elliot continuing to develop rapidly and clubs circling, he shapes as one of the more intriguing young playmakers on the market, and potentially another significant loss for the Roosters' junior production line, following the recent departure of hooker Tyler Moriarty to the Cowboys system as well this season.