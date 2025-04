The NRL judiciary results are in for Round 7, with three set for a sideline stint after being suspended by the Match Review Committee (MRC) from last week's matches.

There was also over $12,000 in fines, ranging from $1000 to $1800 for a single incident.

Manly Sea Eagles

Toafofoa Sipley: Referred Dangerous Contact (Punishment: Four games)

Canterbury Bulldogs

Viliame Kikau: Grade 1 Careless High Tackle (Punishment: $1000)

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Davvy Moale: Grade 1 Dangerous Contact (Punishment: $1000)

Melbourne Storm

Tui Kamikamica: Grade 1 Careless High Tackle (Punishment: $1800)

Ryan Papenhuyzen: Grade 1 Dangerous Contact (Punishment: Not Guilty)

Brisbane Broncos

Billy Walters: Grade 1 Crusher Tackle (Punishment: $1000)

Penrith Panthers

Mitch Kenny: Grade 2 Dangerous Contact (Punishment: 2 games)

Sydney Roosters

Naufahu Whyte: Grade 1 Careless High Tackle (Punishment: $1000)

Gold Coast Titans

Klese Haas: Grade 1 Careless High Tackle (Punishment: $1000)

Newcastle Knights

James Schiller: Grade 1 Careless High Tackle (Punishment: $1000)

Cronulla Sharks

Cameron McInnes: Grade 1 Dangerous Contact (Punishment: $1000)

Wests Tigers

Sunia Turuva: Grade 1 Contrary Conduct (Punishment: $1800)

