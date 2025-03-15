The NRL are investigating an incident that occurred on Friday evening involving a Manly Sea Eagles squad member and two New Zealand Warriors fans.

In a video circulating on social media, Sea Eagles hooker Gordon Chan Kum Tong was seen in a sideline confrontation with two members of the public in which he placed his hands on their shirt.

It is understood he confronted the two individuals after they allegedly heckled Manly captain Jake Trbojevic as he left the field after being sent to the sin-bin.