The NRL have handed Gold Coast star David Fifita a $20,000 fine for breaching the league’s Alcohol Code of Conduct following an incident from last December.

Fifita has accepted the NRL’s sanction – with $10,000 suspended – after entering a premises that he did not reside at.

Having avoided a suspension, Fifita will be free to feature for the Titans this weekend when they face Manly, as well as being able to represent Queensland in next week’s Origin II clash.

The NRL released a statement on Wednesday, revealing the extent of Fifita’s penalty following the league’s investigation of the incident.

“The National Rugby League (NRL) today fined Gold Coast Titans player David Fifita for breaching the game’s Alcohol Code of Conduct and bringing the game into disrepute,” the statement reads.

“Fifita has been fined $20,000 with $10,000 suspended for 12 months. He must also complete, to the NRL’s satisfaction, counselling, education and training as mandated by the NRL, in consultation with the Titans.

“The Breach Notice, which Fifita has accepted, states he breached the NRL Rules when he entered the premises of a home, which he did not reside in, on December 27, 2020. Although it was accepted that Mr Fifita believed he had been invited to the home, his conduct in immediately entering on his own showed poor judgment and fell significantly short of his obligations as an NRL Player.

“No criminal action was taken against Fifita.

“The Gold Coast Titans have been cautioned for not promptly disclosing the club’s payment for a security system which was installed in the home after the incident. Fifita is paying for the cost of the system personally, in addition to his fine.

“There are no salary cap implications relating to this matter.”