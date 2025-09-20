The Super League has seen a ton of NRL stars make their way over to Europe in 2025, as the Australian league continues to overflow with talent.

It seems the Castleford Tigers, who have already signed NRL players such as Blake Taaffe and Semi Valemei for 2026, have their eyes set on another Aussie star.

Unwanted Gold Coast Titans half, Thomas Weaver, has been identified as the Tigers' first choice halfback for next season according to All Out Rugby League, but will be unable to join the side unless a roster spot is freed.

Weaver was released by the Titans at the end of the season, and without an NRL deal on the cards for 2026, the Tigers may be his best shot at continuing his professional rugby league career.

The 22-year-old faces an uphill climb, however, with the Tigers having signed 10 overseas players for next year and are struggling to find the room for him.

Among those new recruits are Renouf Atoni, Brock Greacan, and Mikaele Ravalawa.

The Tigers are reportedly working on freeing up a place in their roster to facilitate a move for Weaver, and will be hoping to let one of their current stars go by the end of the year.