AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 22: Cameron Smith of the Storm looks on during the round 19 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Melbourne Storm at Mt Smart Stadium on July 22, 2018 in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Anthony Au-Yeung/Getty Images)

Former Australia representative Mark Geyer believes that we might get our answer as to whether or not Cameron Smith will go around one more season.

Speculation has been rife since the end of the 2020 season as to whether or not the 37-year old will retire or will play on for one last hurrah.

Should he choose to play on for one more season, Geyer told the Triple M’s The Rush Hour that the Titans should sign him if they get a strong start to the year.

“I’ve got an inkling that if the Titans come out of the blocks in a pretty solid way, I’ve got a pretty tight feeling that he might want to be a part of that,” he said.

“He’s a freak of an athlete. I would like to see him go to the Titans, do a Tom Brady type situation.

“The worst they could do is come out and (win) zero from four, because I don’t think Cam Smith would like to finish his career coming second or third last.”

Smith remains unsigned heading into the 2021 season, with reports suggesting any return to the Storm remain doubtful.

The 420-game great has also been linked to the vacant Queensland Maroons job along with former teammate Billy Slater.