Former Australia representative Mark Geyer believes that we might get our answer as to whether or not Cameron Smith will go around one more season.

Speculation has been rife since the end of the 2020 season as to whether or not the 37-year old will retire or will play on for one last hurrah.

Should he choose to play on for one more season, Geyer told the Triple M’s The Rush Hour that the Titans should sign him if they get a strong start to the year.

“I’ve got an inkling that if the Titans come out of the blocks in a pretty solid way, I’ve got a pretty tight feeling that he might want to be a part of that,” he said.

“He’s a freak of an athlete. I would like to see him go to the Titans, do a Tom Brady type situation.

"Look at what Tom Brady has done…" Experts tip shock move for Cameron Smith. https://t.co/ZwDZsbQwA7#NRL pic.twitter.com/ZPyxLg7gnB — Sporting News Australia (@sportingnewsau) February 5, 2021

“The worst they could do is come out and (win) zero from four, because I don’t think Cam Smith would like to finish his career coming second or third last.”

Smith remains unsigned heading into the 2021 season, with reports suggesting any return to the Storm remain doubtful.

The 420-game great has also been linked to the vacant Queensland Maroons job along with former teammate Billy Slater.