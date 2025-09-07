The NRL have confirmed the finals schedule for Week 1, with the Canberra Raiders being successful in their request to play on Sunday afternoon.

The Raiders were scheduled to play on the Sunday in the final round of the season, and despite resting most of their first-grade side for a heavy loss on Sunday afternoon to the Dolphins, the club requested the extra days to close the opening week of the finals.

It means the loser of their game against the Brisbane Broncos will face a shorter turnaround than their opposition before a Week 2 semi-final against either the Cronulla Sharks or Sydney Roosters.

The Melbourne Storm, who finished second, will open the finals against the Canterbury Bulldogs on Friday evening in Melbourne.

The winner of that clash will move directly to Week 3 of the finals in the Saturday evening preliminary final clash, while the Brisbane and Canberra winner will play the Friday evening preliminary final clash.

The loser of Melbourne and Canterbury will clash with the winner of the Warriors and Panthers in Week 2 in the Saturday evening semi-final.

Intriguingly, there will be no Friday evening game in Week 2 of the finals, with the other semi-final to be held on Sunday afternoon.

Week 1 finals schedule

Qualifying final 1, Sunday, September 14, 4:05pm:Canberra Raiders (1st) vs Brisbane Broncos (4th) at GIO Stadium, Canberra

Qualifying final 2, Friday, September 12, 7:50pm: Melbourne Storm (2nd) vs Canterbury Bulldogs (3rd) at AAMI Park, Melbourne

Elimination final 1, Saturday, September 13, 8:05pm: Cronulla Sharks (5th) vs Sydney Roosters (8th) at Sharks Stadium, Cronulla

Elimination final 2, Saturday, September 13, 4:05pm: New Zealand Warriors (6th) vs Penrith Panthers at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland

Week 2 finals schedule

Semi-final 2, Saturday, September 20, 7:50pm: Loser qualifying final 1 (Melbourne Storm or Canterbury Bulldogs) vs Winner elimination final 2 (New Zealand Warriors or Penrith Panthers) at either AAMI Park, Melbourne or Accor Stadium, Homebush

Semi-final 1, Sunday, September 21, 4:05pm: Loser qualifying final 1 (Canberra Raiders or Brisbane Broncos) vs Winner elimination final 1 (Cronulla Sharks or Sydney Roosters) at either GIO Stadium, Canberra or Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Week 3 finals schedule

Dates and times to be confirmed, estimatedPreliminary final 1, Friday, September 26, 8:05pm: Winner qualifying final 1 (Canberra Raiders or Brisbane Broncos) vs Winner semi-final 2 (Melbourne Storm, Canterbury Bulldogs, New Zealand Warriors or Penrith Panthers) at either GIO Stadium, Canberra or Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane

Preliminary final 2, Saturday, September 27, 8:05pm: Winner qualifying final 2 (Melbourne Storm or Canterbury Bulldogs) vs Winner semi-final 1 (Canberra Raiders, Brisbane Broncos, Cronulla Sharks or Sydney Roosters) at either AAMI Park, Melbourne or Accor Stadium, Homebush

Week 4 finals schedule

Grand final, Sunday, October 5, 7:30pm: Winner Preliminary final 1 vs Winner preliminary final 2 at Accor Stadium, Homebush