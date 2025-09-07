The eight teams set to play finals football in 2025 have been confirmed, with the knockout rounds to kick off next weekend.
Injuries, suspensions, and returning players mean there will be plenty of changes across the competition.
Read on and use the drop-down menu below to take a look at each side's predicted finals Week 1 team list.
Canberra Raiders
The Raiders come into the finals as minor premiers and close enough to full strength.
The only player missing is Xavier Savage, who is out for the remainder of the campaign, injured. Ricky Stuart's side otherwise picks itself, with his son Jed Stuart to line up on the vacant wing.
All the rested players from Sunday's trip to play the Dolphins will be back, with Kaeo Weekes, Ethan Strange, Jamal Fogarty and Tom Starling to line up in the spine.
Josh Papalii, Joseph Tapine and Corey Horsburgh will continue in the middle third, with Hudson Young and Zac Hosking on the edges.
You'd anticipate that both Owen Pattie and Simi Sasagi will be included on the bench.
*Written prior to Sunday's game against the Dolphins.
1. Kaeo Weekes
2. Savelio Tamale
3. Matthew Timoko
4. Sebastian Kris
5. Jed Stuart
6. Ethan Strange
7. Jamal Fogarty
8. Josh Papalii
9. Tom Starling
10. Joseph Tapine
11. Hudson Young
12. Zac Hosking
13. Corey Horsburgh
Interchange
14. Owen Pattie
15. Simi Sasagi
16. Morgan Smithies
17. Ata Mariota
Reserve
18. Noah Martin