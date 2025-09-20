The Canberra Raiders have created unwanted history, becoming the first minor premiers to be knocked out of the finals in straight sets since 2009.

An exceptional regular season wasn't enough for the Raiders come the start of September, with Ricky Stuart's side losing a 94-minute epic against the Brisbane Broncos last weekend, before following it up with a disappointing performance against the Cronulla Sharks on Saturday evening in the nation's capital.

The Raiders were rocked on match day by the absence of Ethan Strange, but they looked a team who never got themselves off the canvas after almost having last weekend's qualifying final won on three separate occasions.

A nervous opening from both teams meant it wasn't until well into the first half when the opening try was scored, with Corey Horsburgh the surprise to get on the scoreboard first.

Just like against the Roosters in last weekend's elmination final, it took the Sharks, who had no ball or territory during the opening 40 minutes, more than half an hour to crack the scoreboard.

Once they did though, they couldn't be stopped, with Ronaldo Mulitalo scoring the first off a sensational cut out ball from Nicho Hynes, and then Hynes scoring the next just minutes out from halftime.

That ensured the Raiders went into the break down by six points, but by no means out of the contest.

The Sharks had already lost Thomas Hazelton to a nasty concussion, and had done plenty of defence in the first half.

That narrative seemed to be on early in the second half with Savelio Tamale scoring first for Canberra, but that was where the fun ended for the Green Machine.

Billy Burns scored next for Cronulla in the 52nd minute off a lazy wide defensive effort, before a penalty goal kicked the lead out to eight points with a tick over 20 minutes remaining.

The Sharks, who continued to grind the Raiders out of the game, then scored through KL Iro off a scratchy kick contest that took minutes for the bunker to clear.

That seemingly put the game beyond doubt, with a Teig Wilton try in the final ten minutes confirming the demise of the Raiders.

The Sharks, who were widely written off ahead of the finals, now travel to Melbourne to play a preliminary final against the Storm next Friday, with the winner of that clash advancing to the grand final.

Match summary

Canberra Raiders 12 (Tries: Corey Horsburgh, Savelio Tamale; Conversions: Jamal Fogarty 2/2) defeated by Cronulla Sharks 32 (Tries: Ronaldo Mulitalo, Nicho Hynes, Billy Burns, KL Iro, Teig Wilton; Conversions: Nicho Hynes 1/1; Penalty Goals: Nicho Hynes 1/1)