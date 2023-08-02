The NRL have confirmed grand final tickets will be on sale from tomorrow to the general public.

Just under two months out from the decider, the location was confirmed in recent weeks as Sydney's Accor Stadium once again, and now fans wishing to attend can secure their place in the next 24 hours.

The NRL have confirmed that a pre-sale for NRL club members and account holders will take place from 11am (AEST) today (Wednesday), before tickets go on sale through Ticketek to the general public from tomorrow, Thursday, August 3.

The NRL have also confirmed no increase in price from last year for entry-level tickets - it will once again cost $59 for an individual to attend the decider, or $169 for families. Tickets increase in price from there pending on the category of seat selected at the Homebush venue.

The venue selection and confirmation came after reported bids from around the country once again, with a long-term agreement no longer in place with the New South Wales government after issues over stadium funding and redevelopments caused Sydney to almost lose the grand final last year.

It's believed the New South Wales government have broken the bank to ensure the 83,000-seat Accor Stadium would be used for this year's decider, which could well feature in an interstate team, with the Brisbane Broncos, New Zealand Warriors and Melbourne Storm all currently in the top four.

This year's decider will be the 23rd played at the Olympic Stadium stretching back to 2000, with the run only broken by a 2021 grand final between the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane after the entire competition relocated due to coronavirus-enforced public health orders in New South Wales, Victoria and the Australian Capital Territory.

The return of the grand final to Homebush last year was a success with over 82,000 fans piling in to watch the Panthers defeat the Eels 28 points to 12.

The Panthers are well on track to win their third straight premiership and feature in their fourth straight grand final, with the men from the foot of the mountains currently sitting at the head of the table.

Grand final day will also feature the NRLW decider and State Challenge between the NSW Cup and QLD Cup winners.

The grand final will be held on Sunday, October 1.