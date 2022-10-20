The NRL community is rallying around the Hampson family, who's son Liam tragically passed away this whilst holidaying in Spain, raising over $50,000 in a couple of hours for the heartbroken family.

Hampson was initially reported missing by NRL stars and close friends AJ Brimson and Jordan Riki, however his body was eventually located by staff at a local nightclub which was later confirmed as Hampson.

It's believed the incident was an accident, and the 24 year-old had slipped and fell approximately 10 metres within the nightclub.

While the hearts of rugby league players, staff and fans break in unison today after losing such a young man, the NRL community is showing strength in numbers to assure the Hampson family will be supported through the tragedy.

Jordan Riki, a Broncos back-rower and more importantly, a close friend of Liam's, has started a GoFundMe to raise money for the Hampson family, and assisting in ensuring Liam's body returns to Australian shores.

“On behalf of Liam's family and friends we would like to support his beautiful family in helping getting Liam home,” Riki wrote on the page.

“Also supporting his family through this difficult time. As we all know Liam was a beautiful soul who brought people together with his love, wisdom and jokes.

“Liam was an outstanding talent on and off the football field if it was helping his teammates win a nail biting game or educating kids and many others on life and his wisdom. We love Liam and any donation would go a long way. Thank you."

A host of NRL stars and high-profile athletes have donated to the cause already, including Reece Walsh, Kalyn Ponga, Alex Glenn, Charlotte Caslick and Anthony Don.

You can donate to the Hampson family via Riki's GoFundMe page through this link.