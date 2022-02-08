NRL coaches have been asked to answer a number of questions before the 2022 seasons, with the results revealing Nathan Cleary is the player a majority would start a new franchise with, but Tom Trbojevic is the player that gives them nightmares.

78 per cent of coaches said they do more homework on Trbojevic than any other player, but 56 per cent of coaches said Nathan Cleary is the player who they would start a new NRL club with.

Among the remaining questions, coaches were asked which recruit would have the best 2022 season, which club from last year's bottom eight would play finals this season, who the remaining coaches consider the best coach, and whether the game has improved with rule changes.

The answers were telling, with Adam Reynolds scoring 50 per cent of the vote over which would recruit would have the best 2022 season, while the Sharks edged out the Raiders as the most likely team to find their way into this year's top eight.

The poll, run by The Sydney Morning Herald revealed that coaches believe rule changes have improved the quality of the game, while it also said three-quarters of coaches believe rival clubs obtain illegal third party deals.

Coaches are also heavily split on the idea of mandating COVID vaccines and whether clubs take advantage of concussion protocols to gain free interchanges.

This year's new rule change - regarding penalties inside a team's own 40-metre zone for ruck infringements and offsides - was also quizzed, while 80 per cent of coaches believe the judiciary process needs overhauling.

With the transfer market in full swing, 70 per cent of coaches also believe it's time for players to not be able to sign with a new club with a full season still to play at their current club. 89 per cent of coaches said they would support the introduction of a transfer window. 90 per cent of coaches also said the high tackle crackdown from Magic Round in 2021 was "over the top."

Intriguingly, both the bunker and referees received a pass mark on their performances over the past 12 months despite routine criticism, while Cameron Ciraldo was voted as the best coach without a head coaching job in the NRL.

Despite that, 70 per cent of coaches said the bunker should be used less than it currently is.

Coaches also believe they should be able to control players playing international football, with 80 per cent of coaches also agreeing with the idea to expand the NRL to a 17th club in 2023, with 70 per cent believing the talent pool is big enough.