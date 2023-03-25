Manly Sea Eagles' coach Anthony Seibold has been snapped fast asleep inside a Mcdonald's restaurant after a boozy St Patrick's Day.

The coach, who is yet to lose a game at Manly, had some friends in town last weekend and celebrated in style, the day after Seibold coached the Sea Eagles to a 34-30 victory over Parramatta.

Seibold has quickly come under fire after being photographed asleep at a table inside Mcdonald's as he awaited his meal.

After copping criticism in the past during his days in Brisbane, Seibold spoke to News Corp shortly after the photo was released in a bid to hit the nail on the head before things got out of hand.

“I had some old boarding school mates in town staying at my place,” Seibold told News Corp.

“I had the afternoon off after the Parramatta game and went out for a beer.

“We'd eventually had enough so on the way home we stopped to get something to eat.

“I think everyone has stopped at Maccas for a couple of Big Macs after a night out with mates.

“That's what happened. We were home by 11.30pm.”

Set to face his former club South Sydney on Saturday night, Seibold takes full responsibility for the minor outing.

“I'm not embarrassed but I own it,” he continued.

“You don't want your photo taken, but it happens these days wherever you might be.

“I was with a couple of great old mates and we had the weekend off.”

Manly Sea Eagles' CEO Tony Mestrov believes it's a nothing story, and that coaches need a life outside of football.

“I've spoken to Seibs about it,” Mestrov said.

“We had the weekend off and some old mates in town.

“It's hardly a scandal. No harm was caused whatsoever.

“Coaches and players have got to have a life too."

The Sea Eagles will travel to Accor Stadium on Saturday night as they look to collect a perfect eight premiership points from four rounds, and haven't lost a match since the final regular season round of 2022.