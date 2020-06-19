The NRL has announced that clubs will be allowed to return to their home venues.

The change will come into effect from Round 8 which begins on July 2, with New South Wales venues to allow up to 10,000 fans or 25 per cent of its capacity.

“This is an outstanding outcome for our clubs, our players and importantly our fans who have been so loyal, and patient, throughout this crisis,” ARLC Chairman Peter V’landys said in a statement.

“Our fans are everything and the opportunity to have them back in their home ground stands, is the greatest reward of all for their unwavering passion. I cannot wait to see and hear the return of that tribalism which makes rugby league so special.

“I also want to thank the State and Federal Governments for their ongoing assistance and to the Queensland government for allowing crowds of up to 2000, that’s a great result for Queensland fans.”