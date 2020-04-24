Another day without footy passes as we count down the days until May 28 arrives.
After comparing NRL clubs to Simpsons characters a few weeks ago, the Zero Tackle team thought we’d have some fun and do the same with NBA teams with a modern adaption.
Sit back, enjoy, and let us know if our picks are a slam dunk 👍or air ball 👎
Scroll down to see your NRL club’s NBA comparison…
Brisbane Broncos
Dallas Mavericks
Both clubs had some success with a title in the semi-recent past before going into a mini rebuild of sorts. Their title chances have skyrocketed once again thanks to a talented young duo.
And whether you’re looking at Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis or Payne Haas and David Fifita, you’re looking at a pair that will dominate for the next decade.
North Sydney Bears/Western Suburbs Magpies/Illawarra Steelers = Seattle SuperSonics