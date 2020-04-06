As we come to terms with another weekend passing without football, the Zero Tackle team thought we’d have some fun figuring out which characters from The Simpsons cartoon would best represent the 16 NRL clubs.
Ladies and gentleman, I present life without football. D’oh!
They’ve got money coming out the wazoo with all the third party deals available to the club. Obsessed with the almighty dollar, and you could just imagine Anthony Seibold and Paul White yelling “yeehaw!” shooting their pistols in the air when they realise Darius Boyd’s retirement frees up $700k the year David Fifita is off-contract.