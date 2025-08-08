Melbourne Storm captain Harry Grant has reportedly found himself on the radar of another club, less than three months away from being able to speak with rival teams from the beginning of November.

Instrumental to the club's success, Grant has formed a formidable spine partnership with Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes, which has seen them reach multiple Grand Final appearances.

Most recently making the 2024 NRL Grand Final, the four players are still in the prime of their careers and will not only hope to go one better this season but also create their own dynasty.

While Hughes extended his contract to remain in Victoria less than a month ago, Munster and Papenhuyzen have found themselves linked with exits from the club to the Perth Bears and the rebel rugby union competition known as R360.

Now, Grant has been linked with a stunning exit from the club having found himself on the radar of the NRL's newest expansion side, the Perth Bears, who are able to speak with players from November 1 as their build their inaugural roster.

"The reason he has not signed an extension yet is because the Perth Bears are super keen on him," The Triple M Whisper said in a segment on Triple M Breakfast with Beau, Tarsh & Woodsy.

"Being their marquee player and their first signing is apparently a big factor in Harry's decision."

The rumoured links to the Perth Bears come after the Storm have already begun to open contract talks with Grant and his management over a multi-million-dollar extension, which would keep him in Victoria for the foreseeable future.

Under contract until the end of 2026, the dummy-half admitted earlier in the week that he is in no rush to put pen to paper.

"As a player and a club, we've all got really good relationships. Those conversations (have) happened but that'll come when the time's right and just got to be delicate (about) when that is as well," Grant said earlier in the week when questioned about his future.

"The main thing at the moment is playing good footy, so for me it's knowing I've got to do whatever it takes to perform.

"We've had those conversations and that'll come when it comes."