As Harry Grant prepares for the Origin Decider on Wednesday, the Melbourne Storm have reportedly opened up contract talks with their skipper, in an attempt to keep him at the club for the foreseeable future.

As captain of the Storm for the second consecutive season, Harry Grant has been an instrumental part of the team's success, forming a formidable spine partnership with Ryan Papenhuyzen, Cameron Munster, and Jahrome Hughes.

Debuting for the club back in 2018, he played a crucial role in guiding the side to last year's NRL Grand Final last year before going down to the Penrith Panthers and will hope to go one better this season.

Aiming to bring more success to the Storm, the dummy-half is likely to remain at the same club but will have the opportunity to speak and negotiate with rival teams from November 1 where he is bound to attract strong interest.

In an attempt to keep him from leaving, the Melbourne Storm have opened up contract talks with Grant and his management over a multi-million-dollar extension which will keep him in Victoria for the foreseeable future, per The Courier-Mail.

Grant is currently under contract until the end of 2026, earning a salary of around $850,000, and is free to negotiate with rival teams starting November 1.

“I played at the Tigers so the Tigers might be calling me up,” Grant said.

“I might go on loan to the Tigers again. I haven't had those conversations too much yet. It (State of Origin) is a period we have got to navigate.

“I wanted to get through the chunk of the season. We have good owners down there (at Melbourne), a good board, CEO and recruitment team that I have a good relationship with.

“They are pretty comfortable with the conversations when they take place. The Storm are such a good club with so many good people in it that it's a good environment to be in.

“The longer you are in those environments the happier you are and the better footy you play.”