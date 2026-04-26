Wests Tigers superstar Jarome Luai visited Papua New Guinea on Sunday, indicating that the Samoan five-eighth is interested in a move to the 19th NRL franchise.

With current clauses in his contract in Luai's favour, he would be available to sign with the Melanesian country when they enter the competition in 2028.

With tax-free benefits incentivising players to make the move, it could see Luai as a franchise signing for the Chiefs.

It is being reported by The Age that Luai's visit was in the company of the Chiefs CEO Lorna McPherson and general manager Michael Chammas as they try to get him over the line.

He has until April 30 to decide whether he will stay at the Tigers, otherwise, it could be an all-out war for Luai's signature.

Gated communities, paradise living accommodation, tax-free earnings, and access to private island resorts spearhead the incentives for players to relocate to PNG.

The Chiefs would be setting up their maiden year with great confidence if they can land a superstar signing in Luai to kick-off their legacy.

Not only would Luai be a key figure in the Chiefs' spine, but he would be an ambassador and the face of the franchise amongst the country.

The potential marquee signing would see Luai leave the Tigers three years into his five-year deal.