The South Sydney Rabbitohs have reportedly rejected an offer that would have seen them secure one of the rugby league's best young playmakers on a loan deal for next season.

According to The Daily Telegraph, the Rabbitohs were recently offered Jonah Pezet from the Melbourne Storm on a loan deal for the 2026 NRL season but decided to knock it back.

Attempting to find the right halves combination, coach Wayne Bennett made three new transfers ahead of this year, bringing in Jamie Humphreys, Lewis Dodd and Jayden Sullivan from the Manly Sea Eagles, St Helens RLFC and Wests Tigers.

While Humphreys and Sullivan have both exceeded expectations, the same can't be said for Dodd, who has so far failed to live up to the hype of his signing and expensive contract and has spent the majority of his tenure in the NSW Cup.

However, neither of the three players helped the Rabbitohs return to a place in the top eight.

The Pezet-Rabbitohs links come as Pezet's manager, Braith Anasta, shut down rumours that the youngster could potentially find himself at the St George Illawarra Dragons over the weekend.

RELATED: SIX potential landing spots for Jonah Pezet

Touted as the future successor of Cameron Munster and Jahrome Hughes in the Storm's halves, Pezet is contracted at the Storm until the end of 2029 but is now a free agent due to a clause in his deal.

Due to Hughes extending his stay in Melbourne, Pezet, who is rated as one of the best young halves in the game of rugby league, is now able to test the open market, allowing him to talk with rival teams over a possible move.