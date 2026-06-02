The Manly Sea Eagles have picked up Fletcher Baker to add squad depth to their middles midway through the season.

Baker has transferred from the Canterbury-Bankstown Bullldogs after failing to get a shot in their first grade side, and will line-up in the front row for the Sea Eagles NSW Cup side against the Rabbitohs this weekend.

The Belmore-based club confirmed the switch on Wednesday, saying Baker was released after eight games in NSW Cup for the Bulldogs.

The rangey middle appeared on the Sea Eagles team-list on Tuesday following his Belmore stint, and was given the green-light to transfer across the bridge before the June 30 deadline.

The 26-year-old forward made his NRL debut with the Sydney Roosters in 2021, playing 45 games across three seasons before making a switch to the Brisbane Broncos in 2024.

Mainly acting as an interchange forward coming off the bench, the Muswellbrook junior added aggression and a bit of size when coming on during his stints at NRL level.

He was only limited to 12 games in his first year at Red Hill, and only two in 2025, featuring mainly for the Burleigh Bears in the QLD Cup, guiding them to a premiership last year.

He arrived at the Bulldogs on a development deal to add a bit of punch into the Dogs' mobile pack. However, he wasn't able to crack a club debut in his short time at Belmore.

Given that it is his fourth club in four years, Baker will be out to prove he has what it takes to make the transition into becoming a consistent NRL player at the top level.