An NRL club is reportedly in talks with the management of Josh Addo-Carr as he looks destined to be at a new team for the 2025 NRL season.

Contracted until the end of 2025 on a salary of $550,000, all reports have indicated that it is highly unlikely he will see out the remainder of his contract with the Bulldogs as the club is likely to release him if he can find another deal elsewhere.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, the St George Illawarra Dragons are currently embroiled in talks with Josh Addo-Carr's management as his future at the Bulldogs looks all but certain to be over after they signed Marcelo Montoya.

This follows news that the Dragons are also interested in Clinton Gutherson's services after he was granted permission from the Parramatta Eels to speak with rival teams.

If the duo were to join Shane Flanagan at the Red V, this would create a formidable back-line of Gutherson at fullback, Addo-Carr and Tyrell Sloan on the winger and recruit Valentine Holmes and Moses Suli in the centres.

It is understood that the Dragons have already tried to lure him to the club by offering the Bulldogs a player swap involving Mikaele Ravalawa. The Belmore-based team rejected this offer.

Suppose a player swap for another team does occur. In that case, it is unlikely to involve any more outside backs coming into the Bulldogs set-up as they already have Blake Wilson, Jonathan Sua, Blake Taaffe, Joash Papalii, and Eli Clark on their books, waiting to be called upon.

Nicknamed 'The Foxx', Addo-Carr arrived at the Bulldogs ahead of the 2022 NRL season and has since featured in 52 games and scored 38 tries for the club.

This came after stints with the Wests Tigers (2016) - nine matches and six tries - and the Melbourne Storm (2017-21) - 118 matches, 96 tries and one goal.

A two-time premiership winner with the Storm in 2017 and 2020, he has also represented the Australian Kangaroos on seven occasions and the NSW Blues in 15 Origin matches.

Although the Dragons and Eels are the only two teams linked with Addo-Carr at the moment, many pundits, including Immortal Andrew Johns, believe he could end up at the South Sydney Rabbitohs, where Wayne Bennett would get the best out of him.

The move would also see him be teammates with close friends Latrell Mitchell and Tyrone Munro.

"It's hard to think who needs wingers," Johns said on Freddy and The Eighth.

"I'd like to see him go to South Sydney under Wayne. Their outside backs are Taane Milne, Tyrone Munro and Alex Johnston - but he ruptured his Achilles.

"I think he would fit in with the Indigenous [community]. It would be nice to see him go to the Bunnies, he'd be a really good fit."