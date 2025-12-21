Monitored by at least six teams, an NRL side has reportedly stepped up talks to secure off-contract lock forward Jesse Colquhoun from the Cronulla Sharks as they look to win the race for his services.

Regarded as one of the most underrated forwards in rugby league, the 24-year-old has only featured in fewer than 30 matches, but has shown during these appearances that he has all the makings to one day be a star of the NRL.

Although he has struggled with several injury issues over the past few years - in particular, to do with his knees - The Daily Telegraph reports that he has had "advanced talks" with the NRL's newest expansion club as they continue to look and build their roster.

The first team to show an interest in him, the Perth Bears, remain in the hot seat to land Colquhoun, but Zero Tackle understands that the Newcastle Knights also believe that they are one of the frontrunners to gain his signature.

"To go from missing the start of the year with an ACL and then to work my way back in, it's pretty surreal," Colquhoun told Zero Tackle in September.

"It's always tough. You always have those personal battles behind closed doors, but we are such a strong club here and have such strong connections, which makes it easy to get through, especially those tough times.

"Everyone's here to pick you up and keep you going.

"I'm sure with a lot of the boys, they wouldn't be here without their family, and I'm the exact same. They drive me to training, pick me up when I can't drive and do everything for me."