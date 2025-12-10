Already linked with a move to the Perth Bears for the 2027 NRL season, five other NRL clubs have joined the race to secure the services of off-contract lock forward Jesse Colquhoun from the Cronulla Sharks.

One of the most underrated forwards of the competition, the 24-year-old took the rugby league world by storm at the backend of 2025 which saw him start at lock in the final five matches of the season due to Cameron McInness sustaining a season-ending injury.

Although he has only played in 29 matches over four seasons due to several injury issues, Colquhoun is set to have an even bigger role in next year's campaign.

Free to speak and negotiate with rival teams, well-placed sources have told Newcastle Knights Juniors and Zero Tackle that five clubs have now joined the Perth Bears in the race for Colquhoun's services.

It is understood that the Newcastle Knights are one of these six clubs.

While the Cronulla Sharks are keen to keep him around beyond next season, Zero Tackle understands that the Bears and Knights are the leading frontrunners to sign him from 2027 onwards.

"To go from missing the start of the year with an ACL and then to work my way back in, it's pretty surreal," Colquhoun told Zero Tackle in September.

"It's always tough. You always have those personal battles behind closed doors, but we are such a strong club here and have such strong connections, which makes it easy to get through, especially those tough times.

"Everyone's here to pick you up and keep you going.

"I'm sure with a lot of the boys, they wouldn't be here without their family, and I'm the exact same. They drive me to training, pick me up when I can't drive and do everything for me."

A competitive person by nature, the 24-year-old admitted that he never had any doubts that he wouldn't return to the field despite multiple long stints on the sidelines.

"I never had any doubts that I wouldn't return because I'm so competitive," Colquhoun said.

"Every day I was pushing as hard as I could to get back as fast as possible, and sometimes that's my own detriment, but if I had any doubts, I wouldn't be here right now.

"Being so competitive and wanting to get back, I think that's what enabled me to keep going, especially with the back-to-back injuries."