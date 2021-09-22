Wests Tigers chairman Lee Hagipantelis believes clubs will be able to tear up the contracts of players who are not vaccinated in the near future given the strict border directions in place by state governments.

The NRL is yet to confirm their policy for players and vaccinations, with the remainder of the 2021 season first needing to come to a close.

The league will look to act on the decision soon however, with a number of sports codes already implementing strict punishment against no-vax athletes.

Hagipantelis is of the belief that clubs would be able to terminate contracts should players opt not to get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus.

"The fact that they would be unable to fulfil their contractual obligations by reason of their choice not to get vaccinated means that the contract is frustrated and perfectly entitled for the employers to terminate," Hagipantelis told The Daily Telegraph.

🧑‍⚕️ A quick stop at Belmore today. pic.twitter.com/iyT0HKycWj — Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs (@NRL_Bulldogs) September 22, 2021

"Will that occur in the NRL? I’m absolutely convinced it will."

Hagipantelis shed light on Parramatta's partnership with the Northern Territory, a state that will not permit the entry of anyone that is unvaccinated without a pre-approved reason.

“Moving forward, we have the Northern Territory has already announced there will be no unvaccinated person getting into that state," the Tigers chairman added.

“If I recall correctly, Parramatta takes one game to Darwin each year, so that might be a significant problem for any Parramatta player who is not vaccinated.

“The club will have to make a decision on whether that player is simply stood down for the game or alternatively whether it puts in place these contractual arrangements with the club.’’

The NBL have led Australian sport codes to act on player choosing not to get vaccinated, with Illawarra's Travis Trice and New Zealand's Tai Webster both having their contracts torn for not getting the jab.

"We had open and honest conversation. There's going to be very limited travel for people who haven't had vaccinations, and some level of trouble getting into certain venues," New Zealand Breakers CEO Matt Walsh said on RSN's Breakfast Club.

"That's why the conversations were so clear, while there hasn't been a mandate yet all the Premiers in Australia are saying there's going to be no travel in Australia for people who are unvaccinated"