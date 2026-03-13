Cronulla Sharks co-skipper Cam McInnes is looking to depart the club at the year's end, as a deal hasn't been met yet between the two parties.\n\nHe is currently recovering from an ACL and a nerve injury that prematurely finished his season last year, and is off-contract at the end of this season.\n\nAlthough the 32-year-old veteran would be of great use to many clubs looking to stiffen up their middle, with McInnes representing the NSW Blues in 2024, and playing 226 NRL games in a tough, gritty manner. \n\nWhen speaking on the Chiming In podcast, McInnes explained his current situation, and is expecting to move on at year's end.\n\n"They (Cronulla) can't make an offer now and not sure what it would look like."\n\nIt comes as a major rebuild in the Shire, with 14 players off-contract at the end of 2026.\n\nIt also includes star players such as Jesse Ramien, Toby Rudolf, Will Kennedy, Sione Katoa and Braden Uele.\n\nDespite his injury history, McInnes is a tough competitor and would be an ideal fit for the inaugural Perth Bears outfit, looking to establish an experienced middle for Mal Meninga's side.\n\nMcInnes's rehab is going according to plan and is expected to line up for the Sharks between Rounds six and 10 after sustaining the knee injury in the shadows of the regular season last year.