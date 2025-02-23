Shane Flanagan's rebuild of the St George Illawarra Dragons has hit a new gear ahead of 2025, with the focus of adding experience being clear to see.

He may have lost his club captain in Ben Hunt from last year, but some will argue that is for the good of the joint-venture club long-term despite the 30 try assists he added to the Red V in 2024.

Two of his new signings - Clint Gutherson and Damien Cook - walk in as new co-captains, and all reports are that they have immediately added plenty to the club.

Predictions vary wildly for the Dragons heading into 2025, and there are clear issues with the best 17, but Flanagan will tell you till he is blue in the face that his side will perform better than they did last year when a six-year finals drought was almost broken.

But how close is he to the mark?

This is how the Dragons line up for 2025.

Recruitment report

Ins: Damien Cook (South Sydney Rabbitohs, 2026), Emre Guler (Canberra Raiders, 2026), Clint Gutherson (Parramatta Eels, 2027), Valentine Holmes (North Queensland Cowboys, 2027), Lachlan Ilias (South Sydney Rabbitohs, 2026)

Outs: Jack Bird (Wests Tigers), Max Feagai (The Dolphins), Ben Hunt (Brisbane Broncos), Zac Lomax (Parramatta Eels), Jesse Marschke (North Sydney Bears), Dan Russell (Warrington Wolves), Savelio Tamale (Canberra Raiders), Alec Tuitavake (Leigh Leopards), Paul Turner (released)

Re-signed: Corey Allan (2025), Jack de Belin (2025), Tom Eisenhuth (2025), Mathew Feagai (2026), Francis Molo (2026), Michael Molo (2026), Tyrell Sloan (2026), Jaydn Su'A (2027), Moses Suli (2027)

Off-contract at end of 2025: Corey Allan, Jack de Belin, Dylan Egan, Tom Eisenhuth, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Viliami Fifita, Sione Finau, Finau Latu, Christian Tuipulotu

Full squad

Corey Allan, Damien Cook, Ryan Couchman, Toby Couchman, Jack de belin, Dylan Egan, Tom Eisenhuth, Raymond Faitala-Mariner, Mathew Feagai, Viliami Fifita, Sione Finau, Kyle Flanagan, Emre Guler, Clint Gutherson, Valentine Holmes, Lachlan Ilias, Finau Latu, Blake Lawrie, Luciano Leilua, Jacob Liddle, Francis Molo, Michael Molo, Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Mikaele Ravalawa, Hame Sele, Tyrell Sloan, Hamish Stewart, Jaydn Su'A, Moses Suli, Christian Tuipulotu

Supplementary contracts: Corey Ackers, Jonah Glover, Lyhkan King-Togia, Nathan Lawson, Ben Murdoch-Masila, Nicholas Tsougranis

Who plays where?

Fullback

The arrival of Clint Gutherson has the potential to create a headache for the Dragons, but in truth, there is no doubt about where the star plays. It will be at the back.

The former Parramatta star was set to be relegated to a utility role in blue and gold for 2025, but that won't be the case in red and white, where he will continue to play fullback until his knees give out.

A super signing for the Dragons, he adds experience, leadership and a desire to win games which is almost unmatched across the competition.

It does mean Tyrell Sloan will drop out of the number one jumper, but his talent means he should keep a spot in the side while being the first back up for Gutherson.

Corey Allan, who missed the entirety of his first season with the Dragons after suffering a pre-season ACL injury, will also add handy depth to the squad.

Wingers

The removal of Tyrell Sloan from the fullback position means he will instead line up on the wing for the Dragons when at full strength throughout the 2025 season.

The other wing spot is far less secure, with the likes of Christian Tuipulotu, Mathew Feagai, Mikaele Ravalawa, Corey Allan and Sione Finau in the mix.

There is no shortage of depth for the Dragons, but we have given the spot to Tuipulotu.

Feagai is likely the first back up, with Finau to push for a spot throughout the year. Ravalawa has likely played his last game for the Dragons.

The club also signed Nathan Lawson from rugby sevens and while he sits on the development squad this year, he could push for a debut in the second half of the year.

Centres

The centre spots are not exactly up for debate at the Dragons.

Valentine Holmes - a Queensland State of Origin player - walks straight in on one side of the field, and will be joined by powerhouse Moses Suli on the other.

Corey Allan and Mathew Feagai are the likely back up options in the three-quarter line for the Red V, with the Red V's depth across the backline being evident.

Halves

Ben Hunt's departure from the Dragons means it will be a new-look halves pairing in 2025, and there are plenty of questions around just how this is going to work.

Kyle Flanagan will likely stay at five-eighth, while Lachlan Ilias, who has made the switch across from the South Sydney Rabbitohs and is understood to be loving life at his new club, will take up the halfback role.

The question really is whether Ilias and Flanagan are too similar as players to work as a halves combination.

It does have merit too, although Flanagan impressed at five-eighth last year playing alongside Hunt. There is no doubt his absence when suspended at the end of the season played a major role in the Dragons missing the finals.

The Ilias and Flanagan situation has an extra layer of intrigue too, with the duo likely fighting for one spot in 2026 once Daniel Atkinson makes the move across from the Cronulla Sharks.

Depth is also an issue for the Dragons. Development player Lyhkan King-Togia debuted last year and played well so will likely be the first in, with NSW Cup halfback Jonah Glover also on the development list, but beyond that, the Dragons could be forced to move Gutherson into the halves if they run into injury, suspension, or form issues.

Middle forwards

Plenty has been made of the middle forwards at the Dragons, and it's an area of the team coach Shane Flanagan has made clear he wants to improve.

The biggest situation at the time of writing surrounds Francis Molo, who has requested a release and been knocked back by the club. He is currently on leave and no guarantee to play, but we will include him in the best 17.

He should be joined in the front row by Hame Sele, with Jack de Belin then playing the lock forward role.

There is a world though where de Belin is shuffled to prop, and one of Toby Couchman, Tom Eisenhuth or Raymond Faitala-Mariner, who transitioned into the middle at times throughout 2024 and did well, starts at lock.

All of those players are in the mix for roles throughout the year at the Dragons, and so is recent signing Emre Guler, who has made the switch from the Raiders and won't want to sit in reserve grade.

The other big question surrounds Blake Lawrie. The prop was poor for the Dragons in 2024, but was among their best players in 2023. He cleary starts 2025 outside the best 17 though.

Man mountain Loko Pasifiki Tonga will push for a spot throughout the year, but starts outside the run on side, while the other middle third players in the squad are Viliami Fifita, Michael Molo and youngster Hamish Stewart.

Hooker

Jacob Liddle held the starting number nine role at the Dragons throughout 2024, but he will be bumped down the order this time around by the arrival of Damien Cook from the South Sydney Rabbitohs.

That's not to say Liddle won't play a major role for the Dragons - it just won't be in the starting team.

We expect to see Cook start and take the sting out of the game before reverting to a utility type role for the remainder of the contest once Liddle comes onto the field.

Depth is a question here for the Dragons too with no other recognised hookers in the squad.

Edge forwards

State of Origin player Jaydn Su'A and returned local junior Luciano Leilua should hold the starting spots in the second-row for the Dragons throughout the 2025 campaign.

Both players add plenty to the side, and shouldn't be challenged for their starting roles, although the Dragons have plenty of depth here.

Raymond Faitala-Mariner and Tom Eisenhuth, who were both mentioned in the middle forwards section, line up as back-up options, with young guns Ryan Couchman and Dylan Egan also in the Top 30 beyond that.

Both will push for game time this year, although it's unclear just how many opportunities will be afforded their way.

Interchange

With plenty of players able to play multiple positions in the forward pack, the Dragons will be able to pick a relatively versatile bench, although not one that covers the back line properly without picking a specialist.

Shane Flanaga is probably unlikely to do that given Damien Cook has the ability to slide out to the centres in a pinch.

Tom Eisenhuth was one of the better buys in 2024 and while he has the ability to play in the centres, his role coming off the bench should be limited to the middle and second-row.

Eisenhuth and Cook being in the side means specialist dummy half Jacob Liddle will play from the bench and look to create plenty of spark, with two other forwards being selected.

We have gone with Toby Couchman, who continues to improve and is the future of the Dragons' engine room, and Raymond Faitala-Mariner who was excellent during his first season with the club in 2024.

That means the likes of Ryan Couchman, Emre Guler, Viliami Fifita, Blake Lawrie and Ryan Couchman, among others, all miss out on a spot in the Dragons' 17.

The best 17

1. Clint Gutherson

2. Tyrell Sloan

3. Moses Suli

4. Valentine Holmes

5. Christian Tuipulotu

6. Kyle Flanagan

7. Lachlan Ilias

8. Francis Molo

9. Damien Cook

10. Hame Sele

11. Jaydn Su'A

12. Luciano Leilua

13. Jack de Belin

Interchange

14. Jacob Liddle

15. Toby Couchman

16. Tom Eisenhuth

17. Raymond Faitala-Mariner