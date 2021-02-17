The NRL are set to increase their minimum punishment for player indiscretions and misbehaviour to $100,000, reports The Sydney Morning Herald‘s Adrian Proszenko.

Former ARLC chairman Peter Beattie has spearheaded the move to punish repeat offenders and has landed a big win in his bid to make sure players learn their lessons from their mistakes.

An independent arbitrator ruled the game’s governing body was had the right to introduce its no fault stand-down rule for players charged with serious offences.

This led to Beattie wanting to punish those who repeat offend.

“The ARLC at the time introduced the no-fault rule acting in the long-term best interests of rugby league to build both our fan base and the financial security of the game and its players. I stand by that decision,” Beattie said. “It is now time to move on.

“The competition for fans and the sporting dollar intensifies every year. The ARLC has to be nimble and under [ALRC chair] Peter V’landys and [NRL CEO] Andrew Abdo we have the team to do just that. As a humble commissioner they will have my full and ongoing support.

“Part of the future is a close working relationship with the RLPA. Clint Newton is the right CEO to partner with the ARLC/NRL to grow the game.”

The NRL has long struggled with off-field incidents particularly in the off-season and there is hope the increased fines will be a greater deterrent.

The current maximum fine of $50,000, doubling that would be a big hit to the players pockets.

“We want to send a message that it’s a privilege to play in the NRL,” V’landys said. “When you play in the NRL you are a role model and need to act accordingly. “I want to stress that 99 per cent of footballers do the right thing. I don’t want every player tarnished. We’re not doing this for the 99 per cent, we’re doing this for the one per cent that let the 99 per cent down.

“The players I’ve been involved with are great people, they do things like going to kids cancer wards and never look for any publicity.