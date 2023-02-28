The NRL has confirmed match officials for the opening round.
Ashley Klein will take charge of the season-opener between the Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm, while Gerard Sutton will control Friday night's blockbuster between the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos.
Todd Smith has been handed the other big Round 1 game between the Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs in what is a rematch of last year's semi-final.
Here are all the officials for this weekend.
Parramatta Eels vs Melbourne Storm
Referee: Ashley Klein
Touch Judge: Wyatt Raymond
Touch Judge: Phil Henderson
Review Official: Adam Gee
Standby Referee: Todd Smith
Standby Touch Judge: Todd Smith
New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights
Referee: Chris Sutton
Touch Judge: Liam Kennedy
Touch Judge: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Review Official: Ben Cummins
Standby Referee: Liam Kennedy
Standby Touch Judge: Matt Noyen
Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos
Referee: Gerard Sutton
Touch Judge: Drew Oultram
Touch Judge: Darian Furner
Review Official: Ashley Klein
Standby Referee: Peter Gough
Standby Touch Judge: Peter Gough
Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs
Referee: Grant Atkins
Touch Judge: Dave Munro
Touch Judge: Belinda Sharpe
Review Official: Chris Butler
Standby Referee: Ashley Klein
Standby Touch Judge: Ashley Klein
North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders
Referee: Adam Gee
Touch Judge: Wyatt Raymond
Touch Judge: Phil Henderson
Review Official: Kasey Badger
Standby Referee: Wyatt Raymond
Standby Touch Judge: TBC
Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs
Referee: Todd Smith
Touch Judge: Drew Oultram
Touch Judge: Darian Furner
Review Official: Gerard Sutton
Standby Referee: Darian Furner
Standby Touch Judge: Liam Kennedy
The Dolphins vs Sydney Roosters
Referee: Chris Butler
Touch Judge: Dave Munro
Touch Judge: Belinda Sharpe
Review Official: Grant Atkins
Standby Referee: Belinda Sharpe
Standby Touch Judge: TBC
Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans
Referee: Peter Gough
Touch Judge: Kasey Badger
Touch Judge: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski
Review Official: Matt Noyen
Standby Referee: Ben Cummins
Standby Touch Judge: Ben Cummins
