The NRL has confirmed match officials for the opening round.

Ashley Klein will take charge of the season-opener between the Parramatta Eels and Melbourne Storm, while Gerard Sutton will control Friday night's blockbuster between the Penrith Panthers and Brisbane Broncos.

Todd Smith has been handed the other big Round 1 game between the Cronulla Sharks and South Sydney Rabbitohs in what is a rematch of last year's semi-final.

Here are all the officials for this weekend.

Parramatta Eels vs Melbourne Storm

Referee: Ashley Klein

Touch Judge: Wyatt Raymond

Touch Judge: Phil Henderson

Review Official: Adam Gee

Standby Referee: Todd Smith

Standby Touch Judge: Todd Smith

New Zealand Warriors vs Newcastle Knights

Referee: Chris Sutton

Touch Judge: Liam Kennedy

Touch Judge: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Review Official: Ben Cummins

Standby Referee: Liam Kennedy

Standby Touch Judge: Matt Noyen

Penrith Panthers vs Brisbane Broncos

Referee: Gerard Sutton

Touch Judge: Drew Oultram

Touch Judge: Darian Furner

Review Official: Ashley Klein

Standby Referee: Peter Gough

Standby Touch Judge: Peter Gough

Manly Sea Eagles vs Canterbury Bulldogs

Referee: Grant Atkins

Touch Judge: Dave Munro

Touch Judge: Belinda Sharpe

Review Official: Chris Butler

Standby Referee: Ashley Klein

Standby Touch Judge: Ashley Klein

North Queensland Cowboys vs Canberra Raiders

Referee: Adam Gee

Touch Judge: Wyatt Raymond

Touch Judge: Phil Henderson

Review Official: Kasey Badger

Standby Referee: Wyatt Raymond

Standby Touch Judge: TBC

Cronulla Sharks vs South Sydney Rabbitohs

Referee: Todd Smith

Touch Judge: Drew Oultram

Touch Judge: Darian Furner

Review Official: Gerard Sutton

Standby Referee: Darian Furner

Standby Touch Judge: Liam Kennedy

The Dolphins vs Sydney Roosters

Referee: Chris Butler

Touch Judge: Dave Munro

Touch Judge: Belinda Sharpe

Review Official: Grant Atkins

Standby Referee: Belinda Sharpe

Standby Touch Judge: TBC

Wests Tigers vs Gold Coast Titans

Referee: Peter Gough

Touch Judge: Kasey Badger

Touch Judge: Ziggy Przeklasa-Adamski

Review Official: Matt Noyen

Standby Referee: Ben Cummins

Standby Touch Judge: Ben Cummins