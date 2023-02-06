Former Canberra Raiders star John Bateman is still yet to arrive in Australia ahead of his first game in Wests Tigers' colours.

The barnstorming second-rower, who was part of the Raiders' side that made the 2019 NRL grand final before returning to England, played for his home nation at the 2022 Rugby League World Cup, with England ultimately falling to Samoa in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The English star is ready for a second crack at the NRL though, this time at the Tigers, who will be under the coaching of Tim Sheens and Benji Marshall this year, and have also made significant strides to fix their defence with a number of high-profile signings in the forwards, with Bateman joined by Isaiah Papali'i, David Klemmer and star New South Wales Blues State of Origin hooker Apisai Koroisau.

Bateman's arrival to Australia has been delayed by visa issues, but it was speculated that an old ankle injury could have been the real reason behind him not arriving in Australia on time, with the club to play their first trial this Thursday against the Wests Tigers.

Sheens told News Corp though that it wasn't the case.

“He has got a couple of bumps and bruises on him but he played the World Cup,” Sheens said.

“That (the ankle issue) is not going to be the problem. “The problem is getting him here and that is almost solved.”

The Tigers, who are sponsored by Bryden's Lawyers, have yet to solve the legal issues surrounding Bateman's visa, but Sheens said he wouldn't make a judgement on whether Bateman would be fit for Round 1 or not yet.

“Again, I am not going to make a judgment on that until he gets here because once he gets here he has to fit in with everybody and pick up his running and his kilometres on his legs.

“Whether he does or not (start the season) is not worrying me”.

If Bateman is able to join his teammates for Round 1, he will front up against the Gold Coast Titans at Leichhardt, before the club play the Newcastle Knights, Canterbury Bulldogs and Melbourne Storm over the first month of the campaign.