Queensland Maroons head coach Billy Slater has given the clearest indication yet his future as coach of the state is not guaranteed.

Slater's future, intriguingly, was under the microscope more ahead of the 2026 series decider than it is now.

The head coach made a comment that he wouldn't sign any future contracts with the QRL beyond the one that was expiring this year, but then clarified he would continue the job under a handshake agreement while he believed he was the right man for the job.

Queensland, who lost their second series in three years last Wednesday at Suncorp Stadium, with both of their losing deciders in that time coming at home, have been coached by Slater - a former champion fullback - for five years.

Adding to the fire around the coach's future is the fact the Melbourne Storm will be in the market for a new head coach at some point in the next year or two.

Slater has long been linked to that job, and it's something the club are interested in pursuing, but Slater may not be interested in the rigours of full time NRL coaching.

The coach has predominantly kept his cards close to his chest, but speaking on Channel Nine's Sunday Footy Show, he said he is undecided on his future yet.

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“Not sure yet. I think I'll just let the dust settle and sit down with the right people and make that decision,” Slater replied when asked by Andrew Johns on the show, who himself has been linked to the NSW job.

“There's a lot of work that goes into it, and it's a feeling thing. The reason I jumped into that position is because it meant the world to me, and it still does.

“The things I think about are the Queensland people and how much this team means to them, and then I think about that group of players. I've created a really good relationship with them individually, and also collectively as a team.

“So, knowing how much it means to them and what they put into it, that would be hard to walk away from.”

If Slater does stand down, it could mean both states are on the hunt for a new coach in 2027, with Laurie Daley also unlikely to seek an extension as NSW coach despite taking the decider in Brisbane.

Outgoing QRL chairman Ben Ikin said just weeks ago that Queensland was keen on retaining Slater in the head coaching role of the Maroons.

“It certainly didn't catch us off-guard,” Ikin said afer the Slater comments regarding his contract - or lack of wanting one.

“I've been in regular conversations with Billy since the start of the year and in his mind now, he's found his groove as Maroons coach and he loves the job.

“At this stage, I would say he's super keen to do it next year - but he understands how quickly the game can change and on that basis, he wants to take his future as Maroons coach year-by-year and it's nothing more complicated than that.

“The process will be he coaches out the series, we sit down and review the series together, we give our feedback and he gives his. Then, we jointly make a decision.

“At this stage, with one game to go, it all feels very positive.”

No timeline has been set for Slater regarding his future.