South Sydney Rabbitohs rookie Dayne Jennings is set to miss up to a week after suffering a gruesome leg laceration during the club's victory over the Newcastle Knights on Sunday.

The 18-year-old winger was forced from the field inside the opening 15 minutes after a collision with Knights star Dom Young left him with a deep cut to his left thigh.

Jennings suffered the injury while completing a cover tackle on the powerful Newcastle winger, with Young's boot cutting through the rookie's leg during the contest.

The extent of the damage was immediately clear, with Jennings requiring 35 stitches to close the wound.

Despite the setback, the injury is not expected to keep him sidelined for an extended period, with the young winger set to be rested to minimise the risk of infection.

The teenager was handed his first-grade debut in Round 17 due to the absence of veteran winger Alex Johnston, who has been sidelined with a calf injury.

Sunday's clash against Newcastle was only Jennings' third NRL appearance, but he has already showcased why the Rabbitohs are excited about his future.

The rookie has impressed with his work under the high ball, while his strength and power in carries have stood out despite his limited experience at the top level.

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His development has provided South Sydney with another long-term option on the wing, with Johnston expected to return in Round 21.

However, with Jennings unavailable for the Rabbitohs' Round 20 clash against the Canberra Raiders, coach Wayne Bennett will need to find a replacement on the flank.

Edward Kosi is hopeful of returning from injury and could slot straight into the vacant wing position if cleared to play.

Another option is Jye Gray, who replaced Jennings against Newcastle after being dropped from his usual fullback role in favour of Matt Dufty.

Gray moved to the wing following Jennings' departure and could again be called upon should the Rabbitohs opt for a similar reshuffle against the Raiders.