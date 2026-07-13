Scott Drinkwater has revealed he is closely watching the St George Illawarra Dragons' coaching race, with the incoming recruit hoping interim coach Dean Young is handed the job on a full-time basis.

The Cowboys star will make the move to Wollongong next season after signing a three-year deal with the Dragons, with the club still searching for Shane Flanagan's full-time replacement following his departure.

While Young remains in the interim role, Drinkwater's arrival is understood to have been heavily influenced by the former Dragons captain.

The fullback admitted he has been paying close attention to the way Young has transformed the club's approach and their performance in general.

“I do watch a little bit closely now,” he told the NewsWire.

“Youngy's picking players who are defensive effort-based players and who go after the game that way. They're in games a lot now, and it's much tighter than what they have been.

“He's a great coach, and I hope he gets the job.”

Drinkwater believes Young's ability to build strong relationships with his players is one of his biggest strengths, praising the way the interim coach communicates and understands the needs of different individuals.

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“The way he's able to talk to his players is great, and he has a good relationship with players. He understands different players and how they need to be approached or brought up in video sessions or even just one-on-one with him," he said.

“He's a good dude, hard, and a good communicator, so he's got every trait. He's from Wollongong, loves the club, so it's great to have people who have a really big love for something.”

Despite his preference for Young to remain in charge, Drinkwater admitted he will support whoever is appointed as the club's next head coach.

“Fingers crossed he gets it. But if not, I can't dwell on it. Whoever comes in to coach, I can't be sulking about that. We'll see what happens, but fingers crossed Youngy gets it.”

The Dragons are continuing their search for Flanagan's successor, with Young's performances putting him firmly in the mix alongside other contenders, such as former Dragons teammate Ben Hornby.