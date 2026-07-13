Canterbury Bulldogs centre and five-eighth Stephen Crichton is remarkably a chance of playing this week as his club attempt to keep their sputtering finals hopes alive.

Crichton was taken from the field on Saturday evening in frighening scenes via medicab and in a neck brace.

Crichton, in going to pass the ball, was hit from behind and marginally late by Raiders second-rower Noah Martin, seeing Crichton go to ground and be immediately attended to by medical staff of both teams.

Every precaution was taking in protecting Crichton, who was taken from the field after a lengthy delay to the game.

Medical staff explained afterwards that the spinal board and neck brace was a precaution given his previous nerve and shoulder issues.

Crichton took to social media on Monday to thank fans for their support and confirm his injury was "nothing too serious."

“Thank you all for the messages & prayers! Doesn't go unnoticed!" Crichton wrote in a social media story.

"Nothing too serious, but I appreciate the love and support."

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News Corp are reporting that Crichton has undergone scans over the injury and it's only a minor issue which will see him miss minimal time, if any.

It's understood Crichton will likely be named on Tuesday afternoon with options among the reserves to ensure he can be replaced, such is the nature of the Bulldogs predicament when it comes to chasing a finals spot.

Canterbury were hammered by the Raiders on Saturday evening, cutting out any momentum they had been gaining.

Matt Burton will likely shuffle back to five-eighth if Crichton is ruled out, while the blue and white could also play Sean O'Sullivan in the halves.

One player who won't be in the mix is Mitchell Woods, who returned to the NSW Cup on the weekend and is now immediately set for another stint on the sidelines.

Woods suffered another hamstring injury during the NSW Cup return on the weekend.

In what was a 26-all draw at Belmore against the Raiders on Sunday, Woods scored the opening try of the game just ten minutes into proceedings, had 12 runs of the footy for 101 metres and made four tackle busts while also kicking for 181 metres before being brought from the park 51 minutes in.

It's unclear at this stage how serious the injury is, but he will go for scans and hope to return at some point this season.

It has been a miserable season for Woods, who signed with the Bulldogs a few years ago following a cross-code battle.

One of the most talented youngsters in the game, the junior representative star was earmarked for a debut at some point this year, and likely would have without injury given the first-grade side's struggle for points.