The Brisbane Broncos have turned to a familiar face to fill their defensive coaching vacancy, with Matt Ballin set to step into the role following the sensational departure of Ben Te'o.

Te'o's exit came as a surprise in March, with the former Broncos assistant coach walking away from his position after reportedly pushing to join Billy Slater's Queensland Maroons coaching staff.

Danny Weidler revealed the Ballin appointment on Sunday afternoon.

It is understood Te'o was seeking permission to join the Maroons set-up; however, the Broncos denied the request as Ballin was already an assistant coach at the Maroons. The Broncos decided that one was the limit for Origin involvement, therefore leading Te'o to leave.

The move was also understood to be influenced by a verbal altercation between Te'o and Broncos coach Michael Maguire in the lead-up to Brisbane's grand final rematch against the Melbourne Storm earlier this year.

The former NRL hooker has been working across the Broncos' football department since 2021 as a development and general assistant coach, while gaining valuable experience under head coach Michael Maguire and the previous coaching staff.

Ballin's promotion represents the next step in his coaching career after being previously linked with a return to his former club, the Manly Sea Eagles.

The 42-year-old was considered a contender for the Sea Eagles' head coaching position before the role was eventually handed to former Manly captain Kieran Foran.

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His involvement at the representative level has also strengthened his growing reputation within coaching circles, with Ballin working alongside Te'o as an assistant coach with the Queensland Maroons this season.

That experience provided Ballin with another opportunity to develop his coaching credentials while working within one of the game's strongest representative programs.

Now, he will take on a key responsibility at Brisbane, inheriting a defensive unit that was key to their premiership success last year and one that needs a quick facelift if they are to try to redeem themselves from this year's shortcomings.