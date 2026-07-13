The NRL's Match Review Committee has thrown the book at a handful of infringing NRL stars who featured in Round 19's Sunday triple-header.

During Jai Arrow's birthday celebration match in Homebush, South Sydney Rabbitohs skipper Cameron Murray collected Newcastle Knights forward Cody Hopwood above the shoulders in the early stages of the match.

The Rabbitohs jumped out to a 20-6 lead before a second-half assault from the Knights saw them get within an inch of stealing victory.

30,000-odd fans turned out to wish Jai Arrow a happy birthday and an opportunity to fundraise for motor neurone disease research, with Arrow recently retiring in May after a diagnosis.

Fans rushed the field following the full-time siren to celebrate with Arrow and his teammates after their 26-24 win.

Murray was charged with a grade 1 careless high tackle and fined $1000 with an early plea, or $1500 if he unsuccessfully fights the charge at the panel.

Across the bridge, the Manly Sea Eagles hosted the North Queensland Cowboys on a sunny afternoon on the Northern Beaches, but Scott Drinkwater spoiled the party when he iced a golden point field goal, handing Kieran Foran his first loss at Brookvale.

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Sea Eagles co-captain Jake Trbojevic was charged with grade 1 dangerous contact on Cowboys juggernaut Jason Taumalolo.

Similar to Murray, Trbojevic has been offered a $1000 fine, with the potential of an increase to $1500 if he disputes the incident.

Sea Eagles teammate Lehi Hopoate collected Northern Queensland flyer Tom Chester right after half-time, and given it was his second offence, was handed down a $1500 fine with an early plea, with the infringement being elevated to $2500 if he is unsuccessful at the panel.

Chester was in the action in the latter stages of the match, and was charged with a grade 1 careless high tackle on his opposite centre Tolutau Koula, who got up after the incident frustrated with the contact.

It is Chester's third offence, and he risks being suspended for two matches if he fights the charge at the judiciary, and is likely to take the early plea of a monster $3000 fine.

In the last match of the day, fresh Melbourne Storm recruit Oryn Keeley was charged with tripping Titans half Jayden Campbell, with an early plea yielding a $1000 fine; a number bumped up to $1500 if he contests the charge.

The Storm came away with victory in front of its home fans at AAMI Park in a gritty 22-18 win to close out Round 19 of the season.