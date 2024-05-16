The Parramatta Eels have revealed star halfback Mitchell Moses is no guarantee of returning in Round 11 in what will shape as another big blow for the club.

Moses has been missing for the Eels since Round 4, with the veteran suffering a foot injury.

He was originally due to return in Round 11, but it was revealed some weeks ago that he may have been instead tracking to return a week early during Magic Round.

Now though, Brad Arthur has told The Sydney Morning Herald that, after not naming Moses this weekend, the halfback is no guarantee to return in Round 11 either, with the blue and gold to face the Melbourne Storm on Sunday afternoon in Magic Round, before clashing with the South Sydney Rabbitohs at Homebush in Round 12.

“He was always aiming for the Souths game next weekend, Magic Round would have been a bonus, but he wasn't ready this weekend,” Arthur told the publication.

“We'll try for next week, but even then, he's not guaranteed to return. We're trying, but he's not ready.

“He's out on the field and running, but he hasn't done anything with the team. He'll keep doing more each day, and we'll see what happens.”

If Moses is indeed ruled out for Round 12 as well, it means he return could be against the red-hot Cronulla Sharks in Round 13, but also likely rules him out of State of Origin contention.

It's unlikely New South Wales Blues coach Michael Maguire - who is looking for a new halfback after Nathan Cleary untimely hamstring injury - would pick Moses having not played a game since Round 3.

Parramatta have won just one of six without Moses and desperately need their halfback back on the park if they are to keep in touch with the top eight.

Dylan Brown will continue deputising for him in the meantime, with a revolving door of five-eight options accompanying the Kiwi.