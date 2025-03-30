Parramatta Eels head coach Jason Ryles has shut down any speculation that Dylan Brown could be released from his contract early.

Brown has signed a mega deal to join the Newcastle Knights from the start of 2026.

A sloppy start to the year for the blue and gold, who are still yet to register their first win, has led to calls for Brown to be released early.

The five-eighth's own form has been poor, and despite some nice moments on Sunday afternoon in the club's latest loss at Brookvale to the Manly Sea Eagles, it was still a struggle for the New Zealand international.

Ryles though said Brown is contracted with the Eels until the end of 2025, and that is the way it will be.

“That's not being discussed for a second at our club. I'll let you know if it ever does get discussed. That's my thoughts. Dylan plays for Parramatta until the end of the year and if anything changes I'll let you know,” Ryles said during his post-match press conference.

“Dylan was contracted to the end of the year as our five-eighth and at this stage that hasn't changed, so that's the reason. No other reason, but I understand you have to ask those questions. That's fine.”

Ryles has had a tough initiation to his coaching career, and it's not about to get any easier with Clint Gutherson and the St George Illawarra Dragons returning to Parramatta next weekend, before they clash with the Caberra Raiders in Darwin and the Wests Tigers on Easter Monday - a game that is typically close each year.

Ryles said he can see his side getting closer to scoring a win, but that it was a frustrating experience.

“I'm frustrated, but I'm frustrated because I can see how much work the players have done, and I can see the little green shoots coming through. That's the frustrating bit,” Ryles said.

“They are working hard, they are a really good group of players and they are working hard to get better. Small steps.”