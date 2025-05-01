Currently, with five forwards - Felise Kaufusi, Daniel Saifiti, Kurt Donoghoe, Max Plath and Thomas Flegler - on the sidelines, reports have emerged that one of those Dolphins players has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Less than two months ago, Dolphins enforcer Thomas Flegler was adamant that he would make his long-awaited return to the field.

However, an adjusted return timeline has been given with the forward suffering a setback which will reportedly rule him out for the remainder of the 2025 NRL season.

Last playing in Round 5 last year (April 6, 2024), The Dolphins have taken a cautious approach with Flegler's availability as they known another significant injury blow could potentially end his career.

While reports have previously indicated that his shoulder strength is slowly improving, there is no rush for him to return as he still has plenty of time to run on his contract.

Although he was reluctant to speak to The Courier-Mail in the lead-up to Magic Round, the publication is reporting that the Dolphins have conceded that the QLD Maroons representative will not play an NRL match in 2025 as he prepares to return to the field in the coming seasons.

Still only 25, Flegler has already played for Australia and the Maroons, but he has yet to reach the prime of his career. The adjusted timeline will give him even more time to heal after undergoing a nerve transplant.

“There's only been about 100 stories a week this year,” Flegler said via the publication.

“I still don't know. We're going good up to this stage. We've got a few hurdles we need to get over.

“Up until this point in time everything is going well. I can't give you a date on when I'm going to be back, but everything is going good.”