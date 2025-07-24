Newcastle Knights assistant Blake Green reportedly has "little or no interest" in securing an overseas head coaching role that he was previously linked to.

Working at the Newcastle Knights as an assistant under Adam O'Brien, Green moved into a coaching role at the club after hanging up the boots on his playing career in 2021.

Known as a journeyman during his playing days, Green had stints with the Eels, Sharks, Bulldogs, Storm, Sea Eagles, Warriors, and Knights throughout his 181-game career, spanning from 2007 to 2021.

Rumoured to take over from Adam O'Brien if the Knights decide to part ways with their head coach, Green has also been linked to numerous coaching positions.

While reports from overseas linked Green with the vacant Castleford Tigers head coaching role, The Newcastle Herald understands that he has "little or no interest" in the job.

As it stands, St George Illawarra Dragons assistant coach Ryan Carr is the frontrunner for the position, having been the leading candidate for several weeks.

"A development coach that's got experience in the NRL," Castleford Director of Rugby Chris Chester recently said via All Out Rugby League.

"I want somebody that's pretty new and pretty fresh with an attacking style of rugby.

"We've got some exciting players and we've signed some exciting players for 2026, so an attack-minded coach.

"I suppose somebody that's going [to] build and develop us, and make the individuals better."